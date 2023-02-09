'Do you know what hell means?': Javed Miandad clarifies bombshell statement against BCCI over India's Asia Cup stance

Days after making headlines with his sensational remarks against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the apex board's stance against touring Pakistan, former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has issued a noteworthy clarification about his controversial statements. The outspoken ex-cricketer had slammed the BCCI after the verdict on the Asia Cup 2023 venue was postponed to March.

For the unversed, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier stated that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023. Former champions Pakistan are scheduled to host the continental tournament in September this year. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Shah recently discussed the venue issue with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi in a formal meeting in Bahrain. Former skipper Miandad had fired a fresh salvo at the BCCI after the Indian board and PCB failed to reach a breakthrough regarding the venue of the Asia Cup 2023.

When asked about his recent dig at the BCCI in a video shared on YouTube, Pakistan legend Miandad issued another explosive statement. “Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations. If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbour countries are playing with each other,” Miandad said.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in the 2012-2013 season. India and Pakistan only face each other in ICC and ACC tournaments due to the political tensions between the two Asian nations. "What I meant by my comment was if you are not playing, what should we do? It’s not like if India play, we’ll get something out of it. I am just saying, there’ll be a good relationship between the two countries,” Miandad explained.

Miandad, who represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and 233 One Day Internationals, also recalled his memorable visit to India. The former Pakistan skipper then asserted that his recent remarks were twisted and taken out of context. “I went and met Bal Thackeray in his house. He was so nice to me. I did 9 programs, even on the roads. Everything went by without a glitch. There are some people in India twist things. But if you take the Indian masses, they are not like this only. My comment was also twisted. They didn’t understand what I meant. I said it in a positive way,” Miandad added.

