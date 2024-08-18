Jay Shah drops major 'Australia' hint on Mohammed Shami's return after India pacer's 'difficult to say...' remark

A few days back, veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami sparked concerns yet again after he admitted that he doesn't know when he will return to action. “It’s difficult to say when I will be back,” he said during his felicitation ceremony in Kolkata. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah gave a major update on Shami's return date, almost confirming his availability for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in December. Mohammed Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

Shami has been out of action since incurring an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup. He later underwent surgery and has since been recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar, earlier last month, said that he is hopeful of Shami's return for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19, at home. “September 19 is the first Test and that was always the goal. I don’t know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that,” he had said before India’s departure for the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Shami confirmed for Australia tour, hints Jay Shah

Concerns reignited after Shami revealed that he was unsure about his return date to competitive action and after BCCI did not name him for the opening round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy. But Shah put all the concerns to rest as he guaranteed Shami's presence in the Indian team for the tour of Australia later this year, where the side will play five Tests with the aim to making the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.

"Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit," he told Times of India when asked about India's preparation for the Australia series.

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," Shah added.

As per the new BCCI directive, Shami will have to prove his worth in domestic cricket to make the Indian team for the Australia Test series or the contest against New Zealand at home in October.

“He wants to be on that tour,” Snehashish Ganguly, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, said in an interaction on Monday. “But he has to play Ranji Trophy to prove himself.”