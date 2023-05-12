Jay Shah's tweet on Yashasvi Jaiswal sparks 'selection guaranteed' in Indian side rumours

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in stunning form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, and the swashbuckling opener once again showed it in his side's recent fixture vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing a target of 150 runs, RR raced to 151/1 in 13.1 overs, with Jaiswal clobbering an unbeaten knock of 98 runs off 47 balls, packed with 12 fours and five sixes. RR were given an early setback in their chase, losing Jaiswal's opening partner for a three-ball duck. But Jaiswal responded in dominant manner, building a match-winning unbeaten partnership with captain Sanju Samson, who slammed an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 29 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after RR's win vs KKR in IPL 2023.(AP)

Initially, KKR posted 149/8 in 20 overs, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets for RR. During his side's chase, Jaiswal also made the fastest fifty in IPL history, achieving such a feat in only 13 balls.

Jaiswal is also second in the Orange Cap race, with 575 runs in 12 matches, at an average of 52.27 and 167.15 strike rate. His high score is a 124-run knock, and in total, he has bagged a ton and four half-centuries.

The young opener received plenty of praise on Twitter, especially by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "A special knock by young @ybj_19 for hitting the fastest IPL fifty. He has shown tremendous grit and passion towards his game. Congratulations on achieving history. May you continue this fine form in future. #TATAIPL2023".

Reacting to Shah's tweet, fans began to state that it guaranteed selection for Jaiswal in the Indian side. One fan commented, “Sir please select him in Indian team. Now is the high time we should move forward from Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul and even Kohli. I support Kohli but we need to win this world cup and also T20 World Cup next year.”

Meanwhile, another added, “Sir please consider @ybj_19 him in world cup 2023 squad. He deserves the position.”

Here are the other reactions:

Despite such calls, the likelihood for Jaiswal getting included in India's WTC final squad is very low. The final against Australia is scheduled for next month at The Oval in London and the BCCI have already named Ishan Kishan as an injured KL Rahul's replacement. The selectors are yet to make a call over the injuries of Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav.

