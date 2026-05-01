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Jayawardene drops huge Rohit Sharma update as fans wait for MI opener's return: ‘We'll make a decision tomorrow'

A hamstring injury has seen him warm the bench, and he hasn't been in action. In his absence, MI haven't been in good form.

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:25 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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In Rohit Sharma's absence, Mumbai Indians have tried different opening combinations, but none have really worked out. Danish Malewar has taken over for Rohit, but hasn't been able to fill his shoes. Rohit had a decent start in IPL 2026, but was also inconsistent. In four innings, he managed 137 runs with an average of 45.67 and 165.06 strike rate.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during a training session.(PTI)

But then a hamstring injury has seen him warm the bench, and he hasn't been in action. In his absence, MI haven't been in good form.

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Speaking ahead of Mumbai Indians' upcoming IPL 2026 fixture vs Chennai Super Kings, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said, “It's progressed well. He's, like, working really hard to get back at it. For us on the medical team, it's daily. We see how he feels, how he pulls up the next day. So, we'll make a decision tomorrow.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Jayawardene drops huge Rohit Sharma update as fans wait for MI opener's return: ‘We'll make a decision tomorrow'
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