Jayden Seales aims to create 'impact' in series against India despite unfavourable conditions: 'Just try to make...'

With Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against India, the task of leading the pace attack will fall upon Jayden Seales. The 24-year-old is well-equipped for this role, having performed exceptionally in the recent series against Australia and Pakistan. Seales put on quite a show against Pat Cummins' team, making the ball talk to all corners. The contest against Australia saw Seales coming into his own, as he bowled aggressive bursts, and not hesitating to say a word or two. Jayden Seales celebrates the wicket of Steven Smith during the West Indies vs Australia Test series in July.(AP)

Seales truly has the feel of a 1990s pacer from the Caribbean. A tall and strong pacer running in and making the ball talk, when and where have we heard that before? The right-arm pacer can crank it up when he wants to. Seales showed the world signs of his brilliance quite early on after picking up ten wickets in six matches at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. This performance led to him being picked for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and soon an international debut followed for the West Indies.

He returned with figures of 3/75 in his debut Test against South Africa in Gros Islet. Seales' first breakthrough performance came in his third Test as he returned with the figures of 5/55 in the second innings of his third Test (opponents Pakistan) at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. With this, he became the youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests, having achieved the feat at the age of 19 years and 336 days.

He was quite erratic when he first started off, but the stint with Sussex in county cricket has turned him into a more mature bowler. However, he is well and truly aware of the challenge of facing India in India. Fast bowlers don't have much to play with when it comes to Asian conditions; however, this is not a deterrent to Seales' belief, as he wants to make an impact and leave a lasting impression.

Ahead of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Seales spoke to Hindustan Times about his career and his expectations for the contest against India. He also spoke highly about Jasprit Bumrah and what makes him truly stand out from the rest of the bowlers in the world.

Excerpts:

The series against Australia witnessed you being at your aggressive best. Was it the opponent, or have you always liked to be aggressive as a fast bowler?

I don't think the series against Australia brought out the aggressive side in me. I have always been aggressive. I have always been competitive and passionate about the game, and I believe that you should be able to play the game hard, obviously, without crossing the line, but you should play hard and fairly. Always let the opposition know that they are in for a fight. I tend to play my best when I am playing that way. Obviously, sticking to the rules and not crossing the boundaries. It is important not to let the opposition see any weakness or feel comfortable. They have to feel that they have to do the hard work.

How do you see playing against India? The side were thrashed by New Zealand last year, are you taking inspiration from the same?

Obviously, this will be tough. The conditions are not very fast-bowler-friendly, and the Indian batters are in good form. They tend to do well at home, so it will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it. As a team, we are looking forward to playing against India. Yes, we knew what happened to them when New Zealand came here last year. Yes, we are looking forward to playing our best cricket and putting up a fight to win this series against India.

Jasprit Bumrah is inarguably one of the greatest pacers going around. What makes him such a force to reckon with in all three formats?

I just admire how Jasprit Bumrah goes about his work. He is a professional in terms of how he goes about it. The way he executes his skills, the way he thinks about how batters are going to go. He is just unique with his action, and he causes trouble for the batters all around the world. His run-up is so unique, and it is hard to bat against him.

India doesn't have that many fast-bowling-friendly conditions. So, how do you see your role in the upcoming two-match series?

I believe that the fast bowlers' job in Asian countries is to have an impact. Whether you are given the new ball when it's reverse swinging or when you are given the second new ball, it's about making an impact and being aggressive. Just try to make something happen for the team.

Roston Chase was recently appointed as the new Test captain of the West Indies. What are his strongest attributes as a leader?

Roston is a strong leader. He is someone who believes in everyone, both on and off the field. He gives you that confidence as a bowler. And he's one to get you riled up, get you going. Especially for me, knowing that I'm at my best when I'm aggressive. And he's someone who chirps a bit, too, so it kind of gets me in the game doing that. I have my captain's back. I think just him always looking to be in the fight and not giving an inch to the opponent as well is one of his strongest attributes.

For a long time now, the West Indies have been playing two-match Test series. What are the biggest challenges in playing just two Tests, and would you like to play in a three or four-match series?

Playing a two-Test match series is obviously tough. Obviously, you have to be right on the money from game one. In any series, whether it be three matches, four matches, you want to be right on the money from game one. But you just have no opportunity to have a bad game. If you want to win this series 2-0, that is. It takes a little bit away from the excitement of a three-match or four-match test series. But it's something that we have grown accustomed to as a West Indian team. Hopefully, it gets changed in the future.