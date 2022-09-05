Jemimah Rodrigues demands for special gift from Mumbai Indians on 22nd birthday

Star India women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues turned 22 on Monday and given her popularity, she was among the top trends on Twitter. Many ex-cricketers, and a few IPL franchises took to Twitter and extended their wishes on her birthday. Given how graceful the cricketer is, Jemimah replied back on most of the posts and but what caught attention was her response to five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians.

Jemimah thanked the franchise and made a special demand, urging them to pick her in their squad for the Women's IPL, which BCCI plans to start from next year. “You guys better pick me up for the Womens IPL… just saying,” she tweeted.

Jemimah was India's star campaigner at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, where the team clinched a historic silver after losing the finals against Australia. She finished the tournament as the fifth highest scorer. She accumulated 146 runs in the five matches India played at the tournament and only Smriti Mandhana scored more runs than her from the Indian camp. Mandhana amassed 159 runs in the same number of matches.

Following the Commonwealth Games, Jemimah stayed back in England and featured for Norther Superchargers in ‘The Hundred’ tournament, before being forced out of the competition due to a wrist injury.

Jemimah is part of India's squad for their limited-over series against England, which starts from September 10. The team will engage in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by the same number of ODIs.

