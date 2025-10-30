Jemimah special helps India ace record chase

Navi Mumbai: It needed a record chase — not just in any match but in a World Cup semi-final at home. And not just against any team but against the most decorated team in the history of cricket. India's Jemimah Rodrigues reacts after winning the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final. (PTI)

This was potentially the stuff of nightmares for India. But in a stunning, riveting and barely believable performance, Harmnapreet Kaur’s team kept the dream alive, acing a chase of 339 against Australia with JemimFseriesah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet producing innings of their lives to power India into the final of the ICC ODI Women’s World Cup.

Playing in front of her home crowd, Rodrigues was the unlikely star with an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls with 14 fours, while Harmanpreet produced a vintage knock of 89 (88 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) to knock out the defending champions and set a title-clash with South Africa on Sunday. The duo shared a match-turning third wicket partnership of 167 runs (156 balls) to set up India’s five-wicket win.

It was a dream match-up between the defending champions and the home favourites and the crowd had packed the DY Patil Stadium in anticipation of a blockbuster semi-final. The two sides lived up to the billing and dished out a thriller to showcase the women’s game to the global audience.

India had a heart-stopping moment when Rodrigues top edged a slog sweep on 82 with India at 205/2 in 32.3 overs. But Australia captain and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy dropped a sitter. Such was the counter-attack by the Indian batters that the nerves had clearly got the better of the normally unflappable Australians. They again had a chance to get Rodrigues in the 44th with 55 needed off 42, but Tahlia McGrath dropped another simple catch.

Rodrigues put it all behind to script the chase. With 23 needed off 18 balls, she picked up two fours off Annabel Sutherland to make it eight off 12 balls. Amanjot Kaur finished the job with two fours in the 49th over.

After Australia powered to a total of 338 batting first, the home side were left facing the task of accomplishing the highest ever chase in WODIs to win — India’s previous highest successful chase was 265, against Australia, in 2021 at Mackay.

To add to the task, India lost the in-form Smriti Mandhana for 24. After 10 overs, the hosts were 60/2 with 279 needed from 40 overs.

The onus was now on Harmanpreet to conjure up the kind of innings she played in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia. The batting stalwart had not been at her best in the tournament, with only one 70 to show for. At the other end, Rodrigues was playing a nice hand. It allowed her captain the time to settle in.

After 15 overs, the diminutive No. 3 had helped India reach 88/2 advancing to 38 off 42 deliveries. India’s 100 was up in 17.1 overs, Australia had got to in 15.2 overs. Rodrigues reached her fifty with a swept four off leg-spinner Alana King, reaching the mark off 57 balls.

She was timing her drives well, but the Australian fielders were making it tough for her with brilliant work in the outfield. There was no stopping the India No 3 though as she displayed her 360 degree game with lap shots, sweep shots, and cut shots.

At the other end, big hits had begun to come off Harman’s blade. She reached her 50 off 65 balls with six fours with India 178/2 in 28.4 overs. Now, in her rhythm, she stepped it up with an extravagant hit over the long-off fence off Tahlia McGrath and followed it up with a six over midwicket off Ashleigh Gardner.

Alana King was also taken to the cleaners. The leg spinner, who had picked best ever figures of 7/18 in the last match, had figures of 6-0-39-0 when Harmanpreet was at the crease.

Battling cramps, Harmanpreet finally fell to a tired looking shot caught at midwicket at the total of 226 in the 36th over.

But with 113 off 88 balls needed, the equation was very much in control. India needed their rest of the batters to keep their heads and take them past the finish line.

To the joy of the home supporters, Rodrigues & Co kept a good mindset. They kept looking for boundaries, not allowing the pressure to build by waiting for the last five overs to go after the bowlers. Deepti Sharma helped add 38 runs off 34 balls for the fourth wicket before being run out while Richa Ghosh and Amanjot came and played their hands with an innings of 26 (16 fours) and 15 not out respectively.

For Australia, Phoebe Litchfield played a sparkling knock of 119. Their total was built on her partnership of 155 (133 balls) with Elysse Perry. It had been dominated by the left-handed batter who scored 102 (77) of the runs while Perry’s share was 45 (56 balls).