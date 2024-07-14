Explore
Sunday, July 14, 2024
New Delhi 34oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Jersey vs Norway Live Score: Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

    July 14, 2024 5:59 PM IST
    Jersey vs Norway Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM
    Jersey vs Norway Live Score, Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024
    Jersey vs Norway Live Score, Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

    Jersey vs Norway Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jul 2024 at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

    Jersey squad -
    Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jake Dunford, Patrick Gouge, Charles Perchard, Daniel Birrell, Scott Simpson, Toby Britton
    Norway squad -
    Ali Saleem, Ibrahim Rahimi, Javed Maroofkhail, Walid Ghauri, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Anil Parmar, Mofassar Saeed, Qamar Mushtaque, Sher Sahak, Vinay Ravi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 14, 2024 5:59 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024

    Jersey vs Norway Match Details
    Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 between Jersey and Norway to be held at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Jersey vs Norway Live Score: Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes