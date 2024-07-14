Jersey vs Norway Live Score: Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld
Jersey squad -
Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jake Dunford, Patrick Gouge, Charles Perchard, Daniel Birrell, Scott Simpson, Toby Britton
Norway squad -
Ali Saleem, Ibrahim Rahimi, Javed Maroofkhail, Walid Ghauri, Kuruge Abeyrathna, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Anil Parmar, Mofassar Saeed, Qamar Mushtaque, Sher Sahak, Vinay Ravi...Read More
Jersey vs Norway Match Details
Final of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 between Jersey and Norway to be held at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.