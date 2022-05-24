Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'Getting ready for when Sanju wants a drink?': Neesham trolls Rajasthan teammate with epic reaction on Instagram post
cricket

‘Getting ready for when Sanju wants a drink?’: Neesham trolls Rajasthan teammate with epic reaction on Instagram post

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first play-offs, which is scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Jimmy Neesham(IPL)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

After displaying their skills on the pitch, cricketer these days have often left the fans delighted with their posts or comments on social media. Be it the hialrious memes on Twitter by Wasim Jaffer or the googlies by Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram, the cricketers have leveled their game on social media. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

A similar episode came into light involving Rajasthan Royals overseas players Jimmy Neesham and Rassie van der Dussen, with the former leaving the fans in splits with his hilarious take on the Proteas international recent Instagram post.

Van der Dussen shared a photo of him training ahead of the play-offs, in which he can be seen sprinting. “Running into the new week, and it's gonna be a big one! #IPL2022,” the cricketer wrote in the caption. 

Neesham, who share the same dressing room with the Proteas international, was quick to react and tried to troll the latter on the comments section.

“Getting ready for when Sanju wants a drink?” the Kiwi all-rounder commented on the post, which drew hilarious reactions from the fans.

Jimmy Neesham reaction on Rassie van der Dussen's post (Screenshot)

Rajasthan will lock horns with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the first play-offs, which is scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24).

The winner of the match will advance to the finals, while the losing side will get another chance to seal the final ticket. They will have to fight for the spot with the winners of the second play-off match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

jimmy neesham ipl 2022
