J&K Police springs into action, summon cricketer who displayed Palestinian flag during local match

The Jammu and Kashmir Police sprang into action, summoning a local cricketer and the organiser of a private cricket tournament for questioning after a Palestinian flag was seen being displayed during a match played in Jammu. According to the officials, a cricketer's helmet bore the Palestine flag in front, and the cameras picked it up when he was batting in the middle. “One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu,” police said in an official statement, according to India Today. According to the officials, a cricketer's helmet bore the Palestine flag in front(Screengrab - X)

The police officials are now trying to figure out the circumstances under which the Palestinian flag was displayed. According to India Today, the cricketer under questioning is named Furqan Bhat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Champions League cricket tournament. By questioning the cricketer and organiser of the tournament, the police are trying to determine whether the necessary permissions were obtained or not.

It is also being determined whether there were any tournament guidelines violations and what the true intent was behind displaying the flag during a sporting event.

‘Privately organised’

It has also been confirmed that the tournament under scrutiny is a privately organised local league and is not affiliated with any national or international cricket body.

According to the police, no action has been taken so far, and the process of questioning and verification of facts is ongoing. A future course of action will only be decided once the due diligence is done.

“Police are verifying the facts and investigating the matter,” a senior official said, according to India Today.

Earlier in July 2025, four youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria for allegedly wearing T-shirts with the Palestinian flag during a Tazia procession. Another man was arrested in Agra in the same month for allegedly waving the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession.