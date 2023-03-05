'Jo Misbah baatein kar raha hai, Shaheen ne mujhse ki hain': Shahid Afridi reacts to ex-PAK skipper's huge verdict

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi is enjoying an excellent outing as captain for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League this year. The Qalandars are currently at the top of the league with six wins in seven matches so far, with Afridi being the third-highest wicket-taker in the season (10 wickets in seven games). Afridi had steered the Qalandars to PSL victory in the 2022 edition and the franchise is, once again, turning up as favourites for the ongoing season.

Afridi's leadership is lauded by fans and former cricketers alike and Pakistan's former captain Misbah-ul-Haq noticed a trait in the pacer's captaincy – one that he insists comes usually after years of experience in the role. During a chat on Pakistan's news channel Samaa TV, Misbah stated that Afridi knows how to utilise his players and ensures all are ready to deliver whenever required.

“Shaheen's ability to foresee things is brilliant. He's using all of his resources, even if he doesn't need them. It's like keeping your gun polished so it isn't broken when you need it the most,” Misbah said.

“They didn't need David Weise but Shaheen bowled him effectively. Sikander Raza also bowled, and so did Hussain Talat. Shaheen has a long-term thinking and one usually gets that after a long period of captaincy. He's only in his second season as captain, so that's something special,” Misbah further said.

Reacting to Misbah's comments, Shahid Afridi revealed that Shaheen told him the exact same reasoning behind using his resources in a private conversation.

“I don't think Misbah has talked to Shaheen, but I've been in touch with for past 2-3 days. Jo Misbah baatein kar raha hia, Shaheen ne mujhse ki hain (Whatever Misbah is saying, Shaheen told me the exact same things.) He said that he wants to use everyone so they remain confident in big games,” Afridi said.

Defending champions Qalandars had become the first team to qualify for the Pakistan Super League playoffs after beating Multan Sultans by 21 runs on Saturday.

