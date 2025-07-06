Joe Root dismissal triggers controversy as umpiring blunder flagged - What ICC rules say about Akash Deep's delivery?

Chasing a mammoth target of 608, England's hopes of scripting a historic Test win were left in tatters as Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep struck early with the new ball, reducing the hosts to 72 for three by Stumps on Day 4 in Birmingham. However, controversy erupted over the third dismissal, with replays hinting at a possible umpiring blunder in the Akash Deep delivery that removed Joe Root. Akash Deep dismissed Joe root for six runs in second innings in Birmingham

Just moments before the close of play, Akash sent Root back for just six runs off 16 balls with a fuller, angling delivery that shattered the stumps—leaving the England batter stunned.

But shortly after Root had walked off and play resumed, commentator Alison Mitchell pointed out that the delivery was, in fact, a back-foot no-ball, raising serious questions about the missed call. Speaking on BBC TMS on Saturday, she noted: “The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!”

What does the ICC rule say?

There are two creases - the popping crease is the marker for the bowler's front foot and it runs perpendicular to the pitch, while the return creases are the lines running parallel to the pitch on either side of the stumps.

According to the MCC's laws of the game (law 21.5):

For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride

(21.5.1) the bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery.

(21.5.2) the bowler's front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised

– on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in 21.5.1, and,

– behind the popping crease.

The confusion, however, is how these creases are judged. When it comes to the popping crease, if a part of the front foot is behind the crease, it is a fair delivery. In case of the return crease, if the back foot makes any contact with it, it should be called a no-ball.

While the on-field umpire can keep track of the front-foot no-ball, it is always difficult to judge the back-foot no-ball because, in most situations, it takes place either behind or beside where the umpire is stationed. Hence, the third umpire is assigned to check these faults, but unfortunately for Root, and for England, it was not picked up on Day 4.