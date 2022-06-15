Joe Root storms back to No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings, Ishan Kishan enters top 10 in T20I rankings

England's Joe Root has stormed back to the top spot in the ICC's Test rankings while India's Ishan Kishan has jumped into the top 10 of the T20I rankings. Root has been in scintillating form with the bat, breaking records with almost every innings that he is playing now. Kishan, on the other hand, has been India's highest run scorer in the shortest format of the game this year.

Root has become a prime candidate to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket thanks to his extraordinary form. He recently scored his 27th Test century and became just the second England player after Alastair Cook to score over 10,000 runs in the longest format of the game before that.

Root has scored centuries in both matches that England have played against New Zealand in the ongoing three-match series between the two sides. The second of those centuries was scored in just 115 balls, making it Root's fastest ton thus far. He was eventually dismissed after scoring 175 runs off 211 balls.

Root now has a total of 897 rating points, five points more than Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in second place.

Meanwhile, Kishan has been the highest run scorer in India's ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa by some distance. He has scored 164 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 157.69, scoring half centuries in two out of the three matches.

In the Test bowling rankings, Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson dropped three places to sixth after he injured his back against England. That allowed India speedster Jasprit Bumrah (third), Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi (fourth) and South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada (fifth) to all rise a spot, while a pair of Jamieson's New Zealand team-mates swapped positions inside the top 10.

