Joe Root may overtake Sachin Tendulkar, but he can’t take his place as one of the two greatest batters of all time

Whenever Joe Root, who reached 14,000 Test runs on Saturday, goes past Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game, will he be considered better than the Indian genius? Not by the people who have seen both cricketers in action but those who may have not seen them play might be inclined to go by numbers. As far as comparisons are concerned, Root can be considered in the same vein as Tendulkar when one is discussing data, but when one looks at the other aspects of batsmanship, the difference between the two is quite big.

Joe Root is special in his own way but there are several big questions hanging over him.(AP)

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To begin with, aesthetically, there is no comparison, even though Joe Root is quite pleasing to the eye. Tendulkar’s shot-making was poetry in motion. If you have to teach young kids how to play a cover-drive, a straight drive, sweep, paddle-sweep, upper cut and so many other shots, you will have to pick the Tendulkar manual. A man who has drawn comparisons with someone considered the greatest batsman the world has ever seen — Sir Donald Bradman — can’t be outdone by Root for sure. And we have just begun, discussing only aesthetic and technical aspects.

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{{^usCountry}} Then, Tendulkar was an all-format force. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 across 463 games at an average of 44.83. Root, though prolific, has only played 189 games and recently returned to the format after more than five years. He has not played T20Is since 2019. So, where exactly Joe Root lags behind? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then, Tendulkar was an all-format force. In ODIs, he scored 18,426 across 463 games at an average of 44.83. Root, though prolific, has only played 189 games and recently returned to the format after more than five years. He has not played T20Is since 2019. So, where exactly Joe Root lags behind? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So, you see, Root is focusing on Test cricket for many past years. And when you focus on just one format — and England play a lot of Test matches — and you are a good enough batsman, the numbers will grow. The quality of bowling is also quite sub-standard in the last few years, maybe with the exception of Australia, India and South Africa. You will also be surprised that until the last Ashes, Root had not scored a century in Australia. Tendulkar, on the other hand, played both Tests and ODIs relentlessly and picked up serious injuries now and then. He played bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, and many more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, you see, Root is focusing on Test cricket for many past years. And when you focus on just one format — and England play a lot of Test matches — and you are a good enough batsman, the numbers will grow. The quality of bowling is also quite sub-standard in the last few years, maybe with the exception of Australia, India and South Africa. You will also be surprised that until the last Ashes, Root had not scored a century in Australia. Tendulkar, on the other hand, played both Tests and ODIs relentlessly and picked up serious injuries now and then. He played bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, and many more. {{/usCountry}}

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Tendulkar also, towards the end of his career, played in the Indian Premier League and piled on the runs. He was chosen the Most Valuable Player in 2010. Root, on the other hand, only played a handful of games in the league but failed to make any impression. If truth be told, he didn't belong there.

So, Root appears to have limitations in white-ball cricket, especially in the shortest format. Then Tendulkar’s runs in the first 10 years or so came for a weak Indian team, and he had to play under pressure more often than not. The pressure of expectations from one billion people. The England batter never had to experience that.

Root’s case is pretty much similar to that of Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, who scored more than 12,000 Test runs, but is not that respected as a batter. If he makes it to an all-time XI — which is quite rare — it’s mostly on the basis of his wicketkeeping as a bonus.

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Root is definitely special in his own way. He has played some wonderful innings over the years. His double century in Chennai in 2021 in the opening Test had certainly stunned India. Give credit where credit is due. His presence has enriched the game for sure. But it’s a different thing to score a lot of runs, and totally another thing against whom you make them, where you make them, how you make them and when exactly you make them. 35-year-old Root still needs 1,900 plus runs before he goes past Tendulkar. He may also surpass Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test tons. He will need 12 more to do that. Whether or not he manages to surpass those great feats, fans will do well to remember that while he is an England great, he is not in the echelons of greatest batters of all time like Bradman, Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli or Sunil Gavaskar. There are more names in that illustrious list.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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