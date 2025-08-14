Joe Root shrewdly chews through David Warner's provocative Ashes dig over his record in Australia: 'Nothing new, is it?'

As England gear up for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, Joe Root has dismissed David Warner’s provocative jibe, proving that the seasoned batter remains unfazed by external chatter. Warner, who retired from international cricket last year but will meet Root in The Hundred at Lord’s on Thursday, suggested that Root would need to “take the surfboard off his front leg” to succeed Down Under, referencing the Englishman’s struggles against lbw dismissals in previous tours. Joe Root (R) responded to David Warner's dig(Files/Reuters)

Root, Test cricket’s second-highest run-scorer of all time with 13,543 runs, has long been central to England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes. Yet the 34-year-old has yet to score a Test century in Australia, where he will contest his fourth series. Warner also highlighted Root’s difficulties against Josh Hazlewood, stating, “Josh Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He (Root) will have to take the surfboard off his front leg.”

Root, however, shrugged off the comments, emphasising his focus on the game rather than the noise surrounding it.

“Just that. I can’t have any control on how people see the game or talk in interview. Nothing new, is it? You know there are going to be storylines and people wanting to hype up a big series. Doesn’t really change anything,” he said.

Root made it clear that his priority remains performing for England: “When you get out there you’ve got to try and impact the game and help your team get off to a good start. Business as usual as far as I’m concerned.”

Root honest about his performances in Australia

Reflecting on his past tours in Australia, Root admitted that his approach may have been overly intense, affecting his performance.

“The thing that stands out for me is I wanted it way too much the last couple of times. It took me away from what was important. Clearly the last few tours there have been loads of other things to contend with... a lot of distractions,” he explained.

This time, the former England captain says he is approaching the series with a renewed mindset, focused on enjoying the experience rather than succumbing to pressure.

“This time I just want to go and enjoy the tour for what it is. It’s a beautiful country, great place to go and play cricket. It’s going to be hostile, everything you’d expect and want from an away Ashes series. That’s something you’ve got to relish. Going there with 150-odd Test matches under my belt, I feel couldn’t be more ready for it,” said Root.