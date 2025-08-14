Shoaib Akhtar loses cool, tells Rizwan and co. 'Rawalpindi ki pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte' after humiliating loss vs WI

Pakistan cricket is facing a moment of reflection after a crushing ODI series defeat against the West Indies, with the Caribbean side claiming their first series win over Pakistan since 1991. The decisive third match at Tarouba ended in a 202-run humiliation for the visitors, as Pakistan’s chase collapsed to a paltry 92 all out while attempting to chase 295. West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales stole the show with sensational figures of 6/18, while captain Shai Hope anchored the hosts’ innings with an unbeaten century, leaving Pakistan reeling under pressure. Shoaib Akhtar criticised Pakistan batters after massive defeat to West Indies(AFP/X)

The collapse exposed cracks in Pakistan’s batting lineup, and former speedster Shoaib Akhtar didn’t hold back in his critique. Speaking on the Game On Hai show, Akhtar lambasted the team for lacking collective intent. “We used to have expressive and explosive talent, and we played like that. We were never dependent on one individual — everyone chipped in,” he said, as quoted by The Times of India.

“No one used to look for escape routes. The environment has changed, and in the last 10–15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country.”

Akhtar emphasised the urgent need to overhaul mindset and team culture, calling for a shift from individual-focused play to a unified, intent-driven approach.

“We need to change the intent, the mindset, and create that atmosphere. You need to play according to modern cricket. How hard is that to understand?” he added.

Akhtar's dig at Pakistan batters

Three ducks among the top four batters, including captain Mohammad Rizwan bowled for a golden duck by Seales, epitomised the batting debacle. Openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique failed to offer any resistance, and Babar Azam was trapped lbw for just nine runs, compounding the collapse.

Akhtar highlighted technical and environmental challenges that compounded Pakistan’s woes. “Halka sa seam hota hai toh musibat pad jaati hai (The ball moves a bit and they are in trouble),” he noted. “Rawalpindi pitch lekar nahi ghoom sakte (You can’t carry Pindi pitches everywhere).”

Pakistan will now return to action on August 29 when they take on Afghanistan in a tri-series featuring the United Arab Emirates as the third team, as they prepare for the Asia Cup next month. West Indies, meanwhile, meet Nepal for a three-T20I series next month before touring India for two Tests in October.