Joe Root steps down as England's Test captain

Joe Root has stepped down as England's Test captain with immediate effect after serving the role for five years. Pressure had been mounting on Root following England's defeat in the Ashes and a subsequent Test series loss in West Indies. He took over from Alastair Cook in 2017 and led England in 64 Tests, winning 27, making him the most successful English Test captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England's men's Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right," Root said.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket. I had loved leading my country but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Root was beginning to get the stick, more so for the fact that England have won only one of their previous 17 Test. While There is no concern over Root's form with the bat, it's his leadership that has come under scrutiny. As for the next Test skipper, it is likely that current vice-captain Ben Stokes will succeed Root, who has confirmed that he will continue to play and give his best for England cricket.

"I am excited to continue representing the [team] and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."

ECB's chief executive Tom Harrison paid tribute to Root the captain and lauded him for being an "an exceptional role model during his tenure, balancing the demands of Test captaincy whilst continuing to shine brilliantly through his own personal performances".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Joe's leadership qualities were exemplified by how he led the team through some of the most difficult and uncertain times we have known, playing during the pandemic all over the world, which speaks volumes for him as a leader and as a person. I know that every single person who has played or worked under Joe's captaincy will speak of his integrity and humility as a person, as much as his determination and example as a leader," said Harrison.

"Off the field, Joe has been no different. It has been a privilege and a huge pleasure to have worked with him in his capacity as our Test captain, and I know he'll continue to drive English cricket forward as a senior player, offering his wealth of experience and advice to support his successor."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON