'He's 50, 60, 70 per cent of our batting': Graham Gooch says England too reliant on Root, wants 'everyone to contribute'

England skipper Joe Root has been the best batsman of the series thus far. In the first four innings, he has scored 386 runs at an average of 128.66. However, none of his teammates have shone with the bat as the rest of the players have only contributed 513 at 13.86. England are 0-1 down in the series and if there's anyone who understands the pressure on Root currently, it is Graham Gooch.

The former England captain has sailed in the same boat. After all, he is England's third-highest run-scorer in Tests, after being overtaken by Root during the second Test at Lord's. He is also known for his iconic knock of 333 against India at Lord's in 1990.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Gooch admitted that Root is almost 70 per cent of England's batting at present and when asked if he can keep going, Gooch said "of course" he can.

Whatever he says, Joe will be feeling the pressure because at the moment he's 50, 60, 70 per cent of our batting, isn't he? Can he keep this form going for the rest of the series? Of course, he can. He's a world-class player and he's performing unbelievably. He can keep it going. But of course, with any performer in any sport, there is going to be a fallow period. It's not possible to keep it going game after game after game," Gooch stated.

He further added that the hosts, however, are too reliant on one person.

"We're too reliant on one person. I have had that experience and that's not a complaint but at certain stages of my career there was a greater responsibility on having to deliver. As a player, you can be in the best form of your life but you can't deliver all the time and that expectation is not helpful. You need everyone to contribute. When I became captain, it spurred me on for the best period of my career," Gooch remarked.

The third Test begins on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.