Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians name England all-rounder as his replacement

England all-rounder Chirs Jordan replaced the injured Jofra Archer in the Mumbai Indians squad for the remainder of IPL 2023. "Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," said IPL in a release.

Mumbai Indians' Jofra Archer(Mumbai Indians Twitter)

Archer, who has been struggling with injuries for the last couple of years, played only five matches this season picking up two wickets. His last appearance was against the Chennai Super Kings last week.

The IPL release does not clarify the nature of Archer's injury but it is believed to be his right elbow that has been giving him trouble since 2021. Archer missed the entire IPL last year. He started in MI's first match of this season but missed four matches on the trot.

Reports also suggested that the lanky pacer had been in Belgium in the middle of the tournament to undergo minor surgery. He returned to the side's team but was left out again due to an "illness cited by captain Rohit Sharma.

Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets. Jordan joins MI for ₹2 Crore.

