Big blow to Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer will not play in IPL 2021, confirms ECB

In what turns out to be a body blow for an already struggling Rajasthan Royals, their overseas recruit, fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of IPL 2021, confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Archer, who had injured his elbow during the series against India, was expected to play a part in the latter half of this year's Indian Premier League but ECB on Friday confirmed that the right-arm seamer will miss the entire duration of the tournament.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the 2021 Indian Premier League," said ECB.

Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress.

"Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free.

"The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course," the release further added.

Rajasthan is already without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was ruled out of IPL after fracturing his finger.

RR are sitting on the bottom of the points table with three losses in four matches. They next face KKR in Mumbai on Saturday.