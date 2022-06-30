Watch: Jofra Archer wishes Eoin Morgan ‘happy retirement’ with hilarious nutmeg video

Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week, stepping down as the England white-ball captain after leading the team for over seven years. Morgan took over the position and became the only England captain among men to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. Soon after his announcement, several cricketers took to social media to congratulate the 35-year-old on a glorious journey.

England pacer Jofra Archer also joined the bandwagon and wished the ex-captain a happy retirement, also giving it a hilarious touch. The pacer shared a video on Twitter of him and Morgan playing against Australia. In the video, Archer can be seen doing a nutmeg against Morgan, leaving both in splits.

Morgan exit from international cricket after a series of low scores, including two ducks against Netherlands. Over the last year and a half, the 35-year-old Morgan has only one half-century in 48 innings in international and domestic T20s and ODIs.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point,” he said.

Morgan is the also only England player to win both limited-overs World Cups. He was in the side which won the 2010 World Twenty20 in Barbados and captained the team to the final in 2016 in Kolkata.

The Dublin-born Morgan was originally capped by Ireland a month before his 16th birthday in 2006. He was run-out on 99 in the ODI debut. After helping Ireland qualify for the 2011 World Cup, he surprised nobody when he switched allegiance to England in 2009.

England gave him 16 Tests from 2010-12 and he scored two centuries, but he was far more effective in white-ball matches. His inventive and audacious style inspired and thrilled, and he was the obvious candidate to replace Alastair Cook as the white-ball captain at the end of 2014.

-with AP inputs

