Jonassen, bowlers take DC to top of the table

New Delhi: A quickfire unbeaten 61 off 32 from all-rounder Jess Jonassen and a disciplined bowling performance from the seamers guided Delhi Capitals to a comfortable six-wicket win against Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Jess Jonassen. (PTI)

Chasing 128, a well-equipped Capitals batting line-up handed Giants their third loss in four matches whilst climbing to the top of the table with three wins in five matches.

Although Meg Lanning (3) was beaten on the inside edge by Kashvee Gautam (2/26), Jonassen made the most of her promotion to the No 3 batting position.

The left-hander hit a flurry of boundaries to get going and then maintained the same tempo throughout her innings, largely targetting the leg-side.

Shafali Verma (44) too was aggressive in her approach and the duo stitched a 74-run partnership before Verma was dismissed by Ash Gardner (1/33) in the 10th over.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Annabel Sutherland also departed without any significant damage but Jonassen and Marizanne finished the job at 131/4 in 15.1 overs.

Earlier, Bharti Fulmali’s unbeaten 40 off 29 helped Giants post 127/9 — the second lowest total of the season. The knock by the No.8 batter aided a much-needed recovery after a disastrous start which saw them being reduced to 20/4.

Capitals’ seamers were right on the money — starting from Kapp (2/17) and Shikha Pandey (2/18) with the new ball to Annabel Sutherland’s (2/20) spell towards the death.

Kapp set the tone by dismissing Harleen Deol (5) through an outside edge before trapping Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield leg before for a duck. Pandey followed it up in the fourth over, removing Beth Mooney (10) and Kashvee Gautam (0).

Deandra Dottin (26) seemed to fight back with five boundaries, but Delhi’s disciplined bowling put relentless pressure on the Gujarat batters.

The pace duo of Kapp and Pandey ran through the top order, reducing the Giants to a dire 20/4 inside the powerplay.

Titas Sadhu (1/15) added to Giants’ troubles as she castled captain Ash Gardner (3), while Sutherland cleaned up Dottin in the 11th over.

Fulmali counter-attacked with intent, smashing two sixes and four fours, to give some impetus to the innings after the Giants were left reeling at 60/6 at the halfway mark with all big guns back in the hut.

The late flourish ensured the Giants bowlers had something to defend against a strong Delhi batting line-up but it was all too easy for Jonassen.