Big blow for England as Jonny Bairstow suffers 'freak accident', ruled out of T20 World Cup

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a “freak accident” he suffered while playing golf on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said. The announcement came ours after the ECB revealed the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts October 16 in Australia.

“Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury,” said the ECB. Apart from the T20 World Cup, Bairstow has also been ruled out of England's third Test against South Africa. The series has been tied 1-1 after England bounced back in the second Test in Manchester. Apart from the series victory, crucial World Test Championship points will also be at stake.

Ben Duckett has been added to the squad for the match which will be played at the Oval starting next Thursday. “A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” the ECB further said. Bairstow was named in the England T20 World Cup squad announced today and was set to open the innings with Jos Buttler during the tournament, with Jason Roy's exclusion.

Roy had been struggling for form over the past few months, having scored only 78 runs in six T20Is this summer. During the ongoing ‘The Hundred’, Roy had registered three ducks in his first four innings.

Phil Salt, who has appeared in four T20Is for England so far, has been named in the English squad and is likely to replace Roy in the opening role, partnering captain Jos Buttler. Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone, who are undergoing rehab for finger and ankle injuries respectively, have also been included in the squad.

