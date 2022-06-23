Jos Buttler eclipses MS Dhoni in unique batting list with sublime knock against Netherlands in 3rd ODI

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler decimated the Netherlands bowling attack as England cruised to an eight-wicket victory with nearly 20 overs to spare in the third one-day international on Wednesday. While Roy hit 101 to record his 10th hundred in the format, Buttler gathered an unbeaten 86, helping his team seal the series 3-0. (Also Read | Emotional Sarfaraz brings out Sidhu Moose Wala signature step after scoring 100 in Ranji Trophy final)

The Netherlands collapsed from 203-3 in the 40th over to 244 all out and in response, the current ODI world champions overhauled the target with nearly 20 overs to spare. Roy reached his hundred off 86 balls, with Buttler, who hit 162 not out in the first match of the series, hammering five sixes in a superlative batting display at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

With the ball, David Willey was the pick of the bowlers with 4-36, while Brydon Carse took 2-49 as England closed in on a series whitewash. England, who piled up a world-record total of 498-4 in the first 50-over contest, chased a relatively modest total with ease.

"Another great victory," said Buttler, who was named man of the series. He was also standing in for injured captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan was ruled out of the match due to a minor groin injury. "I thought we played really well with the ball to restrict them, picked up wickets at crucial times and a brilliant batting display again," said Buttler.

"I'm feeling good. Don't get too giddy, just keep on going and enjoying it when I'm playing well. There's a lot of cricket coming up in a short space of time, which is very exciting."

Butter, who hit seven fours and five sixes en route to his unbeaten 86, surpassed Indian great MS Dhoni in a unique list of wicketkeepers. The Englishman now leads the panel of keepers who have hit most sixes in an ODI series. Buttler has 19, two more than Dhoni, who had achieved the feat back in 2015 against Sri Lanka. AB de Villiers (16 sixes) and Buttler (14 sixes) claim the third and fourth spots respectively.

Most sixes by wicketkeepers in an ODI series:

19 - Jos Buttler 󠁧vs Netherlands 2022

17 - MS Dhoni vs Sri Lanka, 2005

16 - AB de Villiers vs West Indies, 2015

14 - Jos Buttler vs West Indies, 2019

England won the first game by 232 runs, the second one by six wickets and the third and final one by eight wickets over the past six days. "We've got great depth in the squad with more guys standing up on this trip and pushing up the competition in the squad, which is just what we want to see," he added.

"Very chuffed to finish off on a high, send off the travelling fans well. We pride ourselves on playing well, the bowlers have been brilliant. It's a great benchmark but we have big tests coming up in the summer. Every new player looked like they've played 50 games, they've enjoyed the atmospherei. The future is bright. The Netherlands is a great place to travel to, we should make a habit of it," said Roy, who picked up the player-of-the-match award.

