Watch: Jos Buttler irked by reporter's repeated ‘is Jasprit Bumrah the best?’ question, gives two-word reply

England captain Jos Buttler is generally quite calm both and off the field. He tries to take things with a smile on his face but he got slightly irked by a journalist's repeated question on whether India's Jasprit Bumrah is the current best bowler in formats. Buttler gave an elaborate answer in the first instance, heaping praise on Bumrah but he was somewhat irritated when the journalist wasn't convinced and wanted a definite answer. The incident took place in the post-match press conference after India hammered Egland by 10 wickets for the first time ever in ODI cricket to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Jasprit Bumrah returned with his career-best figures of six for 19 as England batters had no answers to the swing and guile of the Indian pacer.

Here is how the conversation took place between Buttler and the reporter.

Reporter: Nasser Hussain in the commentary said is there any better bowler than Bumrah in all formats? What is your take on that?

Buttler: There's no doubt that he's a fantastic bowler. He's been one of the leading bowlers in the world for a number of years now. And it looks like he's going from strength to strength. THat's the great challenge of playing against India, you get to face these fantastic bowlers and batsmen. That's why you want to play international cricket to challenge yourself against the best. No doubt he's one of the best and we look forward to the challenge again on Thursday to try and get the better of him.

Reporter: But you still didn't answer my question, is he the best or he's one of the best?

Buttler: You decide!

Watch: Jos Buttler irked by reporter's repeated questions on ‘Jasprit Bumrah the all-format bowler’

It all started when former England captain Nasser Hussain termed Bumrah as the best all-format bowler in world cricket currently during commentary in the first ODI at the Oval.

"Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is.

"The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas. He has the unusual action and run-up so the ball does come at you like a thunderbolt. He also swings it both ways - but he does not just swing it, he is quick as well," Hussain said.

Bumrah broke the backbone of England's batting unit by dismissing Jason Roy (0), Joe Root (0), Jonny Bairstow (7), and Liam Livingstone (0) with the new ball and then came back to polish off the tail. England were bowled out for 110 - their lowest total against India in ODIs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan cantered to the target in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket.

