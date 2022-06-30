Jos Buttler named as England's new white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan retires

Jos Buttler was named as the new England white-ball captain by the country's cricket board on Thursday. The 31-year-old batter succeeds Eoin Morgan, who hung up his shoes from international cricket earlier this week. Buttler has been an integral part of England's white-ball teams for over a decade. He made his T20I debut in 2011 and the following year made his maiden appearance for the Three Lions in the 50-over format.

Buttler has been the vice-captain since 2015 and has the experience of leading the side on 14 previous occasions (9 ODIs and 5 T20Is). The wicketkeeper-batter has represented England 151 times in ODIs, in which he has amassed 4120 runs at an average of 41.20, which include 10 centuries. He also boasts a stellar record in the shorter format, where has earned 88 caps and has accumulated 2140 runs at a strike-rate of 141.20.

Buttler is among the three England cricketers to score a ton in each format of the game. Dawid Malan and Heather Knight are the other two England cricketers to have achieved the same.

"I would like to offer my sincere thanks and gratitude to Eoin Morgan for his outstanding leadership over the past seven years. It has been the most memorable period for everyone involved. He has been an inspirational leader, and it has been fantastic to play under him. There are lots of things that I have learnt from him that I'll take into this role.

"It is a great honour to take over from Eoin, and the place he has left English white-ball cricket in is exciting, and I'm inspired for the challenges ahead.

"There is excellent strength-in-depth in the white-ball squads, and I'm looking forward to leading the teams out for the series that are coming up against India starting next week and later in July against South Africa.

"It is the greatest honour to captain your country, and when I have had the chance to step in the past, I have loved doing it. I can't wait to take this team forward," Buttler was quoted as saying in an official statement released by ECB.

