Jos Buttler scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve massive T20 feat with whirlwind cameo vs SL

England defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series to pocket the series with one match still left to play. While Liam Dawson stole the show with the ball, and Tom Banton held his own with the bat, former captain Jos Buttler played a whirlwind cameo of 30 runs from 16 balls at the top in the run chase to give England a great start. With this innings, Buttler managed to break a massive record and achieve a feat that has never been done before in the shortest format of the game.

Jos Buttler created history with a 30-run knock vs Sri Lanka (AP)

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Jos Buttler now has exactly 15,000 runs across T20s. He has become the first player in the world to breach this landmark in T20s. He also overtakes Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 format. The West Indian has scored 14,999 runs in his storied T20 career.

While Buttler has managed to slam 15,000 runs in just 528 matches, Pollard's tally has taken him 742 games to achieve.

Here are the players with the most runs in T20s:

PLAYER COUNTRY MATCHES RUNS BEST SCORE CENTURIES FIFTIES Jos Buttler England 528 15,000 131 9 107 Kieron Pollard West Indies 754 14,999 104 2 71 Alex Hales England 537 14,581 119* 7 93 Chris Gayle West Indies 463 14,562 175* 22 88 David Warner Australia 439 14,284 135* 10 118 View All

Jos Buttler thus continues his sparkling form in the series. In the first game, he smashed 80 runs.ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot linked to Leicestershire’s 27-point penalty after ‘poor pitch’ controversy

Liam Dawson, Tom Banton star as England defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

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{{^usCountry}} Coming into this game on the back of a win in the first T20I, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Sri Lankan openers got off to a good start, as the duo of Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara stitched an opening stand of 56 runs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming into this game on the back of a win in the first T20I, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Sri Lankan openers got off to a good start, as the duo of Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara stitched an opening stand of 56 runs. {{/usCountry}}

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However, after that, the Lankans never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They could only manage to score 145/9 at the end of 20 overs. Nissanka top-scored with 37.

On the other hand, Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers for England, as he picked up three wickets for 32 runs. Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton also picked up two wickets each.

England went all guns blazing right from the onset, as they chased down the target with ease in just 12.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Tom Banton was the star with the bat, slamming 52 runs from 24 balls.

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