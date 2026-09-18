...
...
Next Story

Jos Buttler scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve massive T20 feat with whirlwind cameo vs SL

Jos Buttler played an 16-ball 30-run knock as England won vs Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. With this, he became the first player ever with a major T20 feat.

Updated on: Sep 18, 2026, 17:56:57 IST
By Shaunak Ghosh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

England defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 6 wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series to pocket the series with one match still left to play. While Liam Dawson stole the show with the ball, and Tom Banton held his own with the bat, former captain Jos Buttler played a whirlwind cameo of 30 runs from 16 balls at the top in the run chase to give England a great start. With this innings, Buttler managed to break a massive record and achieve a feat that has never been done before in the shortest format of the game.

Jos Buttler created history with a 30-run knock vs Sri Lanka (AP)
Jos Buttler created history with a 30-run knock vs Sri Lanka (AP)

Jos Buttler now has exactly 15,000 runs across T20s. He has become the first player in the world to breach this landmark in T20s. He also overtakes Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 format. The West Indian has scored 14,999 runs in his storied T20 career.

While Buttler has managed to slam 15,000 runs in just 528 matches, Pollard's tally has taken him 742 games to achieve.

Here are the players with the most runs in T20s:

PLAYERCOUNTRYMATCHESRUNSBEST SCORECENTURIESFIFTIES
Jos ButtlerEngland52815,0001319107
Kieron PollardWest Indies75414,999104271
Alex HalesEngland53714,581119*793
Chris GayleWest Indies46314,562175*2288
David WarnerAustralia43914,284135*10118
View All

Jos Buttler thus continues his sparkling form in the series. In the first game, he smashed 80 runs.ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly biopic shoot linked to Leicestershire’s 27-point penalty after ‘poor pitch’ controversy

Liam Dawson, Tom Banton star as England defeat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

However, after that, the Lankans never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They could only manage to score 145/9 at the end of 20 overs. Nissanka top-scored with 37.

On the other hand, Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers for England, as he picked up three wickets for 32 runs. Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton also picked up two wickets each.

England went all guns blazing right from the onset, as they chased down the target with ease in just 12.1 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Tom Banton was the star with the bat, slamming 52 runs from 24 balls.

 
jos buttler
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams and players on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/Jos Buttler scripts history, becomes first player in the world to achieve massive T20 feat with whirlwind cameo vs SL
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks