Jos Buttler smashes maiden IPL ton, becomes fourth England batsman to do so as RR go big against SRH in IPL 2021

Jos Buttler took the skin off Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring a maiden IPL century in Match 28 of the IPL 2021 in New Delhi on Sunday. Buttler hammered 124 off 68 balls as he and Sanju Samson (48) added 150 runs for the second wicket to propel the score to 220/3. Before this match, Buttler's highest IPL score was 95 not out against Chennai Super Kings three years ago, but Buttler overtook it in style, hitting 11 fours and eight sixes to take RR well beyond the 200-run mark.

With his prolific knock, Buttler joins fellow English cricketers Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow as the fourth batsman from the country to hit a century in the IPL. His Royals teammate Stokes leads the century tally, having hit two tons in the IPL. Buttler began his innings slowly but switched gears effectively to get to his maiden century across T20 cricket in 56 balls.

The opening pair of Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added only 17 runs for the first wicket before Rashid Khan struck to provide SRH an early breakthrough. However, Buttler and Samson stitched an inspiring century-plus partnership to slowly and gradually pile frustration on the SRH bowlers. No one was spared. Sandeep Sharma conceded 50 in his four overs, while a returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar got taken for 1/37. Sandeep and Vijay Shankar were the other two wicket-takers.

Before this, Buttler's last half-century in the IPL was 10 innings ago, against CSK at Abu Dhabi in 2020. Buttler and Samson's partnership is just the second 150-run stand for RR in IPL and also the second 150-plsu partnership against SRH. Prior to Sunday's knock, Buttler has scored only 130 runs from 6 matches in IPL 2021 with his worst seasonal average and SR in a single edition. Buttler had been dismissed by Rashid three times in the past but on Sunday, the RR batsman was at the top of his game.