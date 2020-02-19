cricket

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:06 IST

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood revealed that he would ‘Mankad’ Cheteshwar Pujara if he gets a chance during the home series against India later this year. The ‘Mankad’ dismissal has been at the centre of a lot of controversy in the recent past and the subject once again came into the spotlight when Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira during the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in that fashion. Pakistan won the quarter-final encounter by six wickets eventually as Huraira’s 64 off 76 balls helped them chase the target of 190 with 8.5 overs to spare.

“I reckon I’ll save that one for the next time ... at Pujara,” he said during an event.

🗣 "I hope I don't find myself in that situation." - Meg Lanning



🗣 "I reckon I'll save that one for the next time ... at Pujara." - Josh Hazlewood@gradecricketer chats with the Aussies about the Mankad 😅 pic.twitter.com/8pSpWSU8a6 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 19, 2020

Pujara was one of the top performers for India when they travelled to Australia last time and Hazlewood had admitted that he sees Pujara’s wicket as the biggest of all.

“No definitely not. I probably see [Cheteshwar] Pujara as the big wicket as far as when I’m bowling, the glue that holds them together I think. He’s batted the most balls this series and scored nearly the most runs.

“I see Pujara as a big wicket and Ajinkya Rahane as well. So the Nos. 3, 4, 5 as the key wickets and we see it a bit unstable in the other parts of the order. Certainly, not all the focus is on Virat Kohli,” Hazlewood had told reporters during the Perth Test.

India will play their first day-night Test away from home during their tour of Australia at the end of the year, it was decided in the meeting of the Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) Apex Council.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said after the meeting, “Day-night Test will happen and we will make a public announcement—the second Test against England next year. Yes, against Australia also.”

(With agency inputs)