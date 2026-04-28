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Josh Hazlewood's big confession after RCB tear DC apart in powerplay carnage: ‘I just followed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lead’

Josh Hazlewood admitted even RCB weren’t anticipating such a collapse, while crediting Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lead in setting up a dominant powerplay display.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 08:00 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru paceman Josh Hazlewood was at his relentless best, tearing through Delhi Capitals with conditions offering just enough for the quicks. Alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he never allowed the hosts a moment to settle, as the duo choked the innings in the powerplay. The damage was brutal; six wickets fell for just eight runs, effectively ending the contest within the first few overs.

Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran riot against DC.(Hindustan Times)

Hazlewood’s precision and control stood out as he finished with a superb four-wicket haul, earning the Player of the Match award. Bhuvneshwar set the tone early with a breakthrough in the very first over, and Delhi never recovered from that early blow, collapsing under relentless pressure.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Hazlewood admitted even RCB weren’t anticipating such a collapse, while crediting Bhuvneshwar's lead in setting up a dominant powerplay display.

"Yeah, I think, probably turning up here after 500-plus runs last game, probably weren't expecting what happened, but, yeah, it feels like Bhuvi and I have been pretty close to producing a really good powerplay. So yeah, I just followed his lead basically again, and yeah, what happened, happened, so it was a great result," the RCB pacer said in the post-match presentation.

On his approach to key wickets of KL Rahul and Nitish Rana, Hazlewood highlighted the importance of disciplined lines and smart use of the short ball, explaining how accuracy and consistent lengths made life difficult for the batters on a tricky surface.

"Yeah, I think in general, you wanted the batter to try and hit the ball back down the wicket and play in the V. I felt like from that length and that line, a nice straight line, that was probably the most was in the wicket. And then obviously the short ball was nice as well. So it was just about the accuracy of the short ball in particular. But I think, no matter where you pitched, it sort of ended up at the right height. It was one of those wickets. So, yeah, I think when that ball was nice and hard, it was quite tough to bat," he added.

 
josh hazlewood bhuvneshwar kumar rcb delhi capitals
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Home / Cricket News / Josh Hazlewood's big confession after RCB tear DC apart in powerplay carnage: ‘I just followed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's lead’
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