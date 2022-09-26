'Just before World Cup...': Dale Steyn shares cryptic message for Virat Kohli after India vs Australia 3rd T20I

With Virat Kohli hitting top gear in India's third T20I vs Australia, fans and experts feel the former captain is well-prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The swashbuckling batter hammered 62 runs off 48 balls during India's chase, batting at no. 3. The knock proved to be crucial as the home side cruised to a six-wicket victory in 19.5 overs, posting 187 for four against a target of 187. After the match, the 33-year-old received a cryptic message from former RCB teammate Dale Steyn on Twitter, who wrote, "Someone’s hitting some form just before the WC…"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was well-received by fans, with one asking the former cricketer, "Are you talking about the GOAT, Dale?"

Kohli's action-packed innings included three fours and four sixes. He was eventually dismissed by Daniel Sams in the final over. Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial knock and formed a strong partnership with Kohli, slamming 69 off 39 balls (five fours and five sixes).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, a three-wicket haul by Axar Patel restricted the visitors to 186 for seven in 20 overs. Tim David (54 off 27) and Cameron Green (52 off 21) played entertaining knocks for the visitors but failed to convert it into winning scores.

Having been in poor form for quite some time, Kohli bounced back to momentum during Asia Cup 2022. Despite India's exit from the Super 4 stage, Kohli hammered a ton in the final match against Afghanistan, clattering an unbeaten knock of 122 runs off 61 balls. He also ended up as India's highest run-scorer in a single T20I innings with that knock.

He was also the tournament's second-highest run-scorer (276), with a much better strike rate and average than the top spot holder Mohammad Rizwan. With the T20 World Cup set to begin on October 16, fans will be hoping for Kohli to maintain his rich vein of form and play some entertaining knocks during the competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON