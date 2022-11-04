'Just couldn't wait for November 5 to wish you': Pakistan pacer's heartwarming pre-birthday wish for 'GOAT' Virat Kohli

Team India star Virat Kohli will turn 34 on Saturday, but the wishes have already started pouring in for the batter. Kohli has been in brilliant form at the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, scoring 220 runs in four matches including three unbeaten half-centuries. Kohli's innings against Pakistan in the side's opening game of this year's edition was widely regarded as one of the greatest in T20I history, and the batter himself rated it as the best innings he played in the shortest format.

On Friday, it was Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani who took to his official Twitter profile to send his birthday wishes across to the ‘GOAT’, adding that he couldn't wait for November 5 (Kohli's birthday) and tweeted the wish in advance.

“Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world,” Dahani wrote.

Dahani's tweet for Kohli won fans' hearts, who had quite a wholesome reaction to the wish.

Dahani is one of the standby players in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad and has represented the side in two ODIs and 10 T20Is so far. He had made his T20I debut for the side last year in November against Bangladesh.

At the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are currently third in the Group 2 while India remain at the top spot with six points in four matches. Both sides will play in their final group game of the campaign on Sunday, which will decide their fate in the tournament.

Kohli, meanwhile, is currently the top run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and also went past Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene for most runs in the tournament's history during the match against Bangladesh earlier this week. With 1065 runs in 23 innings, Kohli sits at the top; among current cricketers, India captain Rohit Sharma is the closest to Kohli with 921 runs to his name in 34 innings.

