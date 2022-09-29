'Just missed the World Cup': BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly gives massive update on Sanju Samson's Team India future

With Sanju Samson missing out on Team India's T20 World Cup squad, many fans and experts have been left wondering about the wicketkeeper-batter's future with the national team. But it looks like the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain is still in the 'Indian team's plans', according to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He also confirmed his selection for the upcoming ODI series vs South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the first India vs South Africa T20I, he said, "Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also."

During the recent first T20I, India defeated South Africa by eight wickets, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Unbeaten half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped India win the game after restricting the visitors to 106 for eight in 20 overs. Meanwhile, India reached 110 for two in 16.4 overs.

Speaking after the match, captain Rohit Sharma said, "The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers would get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn't expect help for the full 20 overs. It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got 5 wickets in quick time and that was the turning point."

“We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home”, he also said.

The ODI series vs South Africa is scheduled to begin on October 6 in Lucknow, and Samson will be aiming to put in an entertaining show.

