‘Just play normally’: Travis Head’s ‘brain-fade’ leaves Irfan Pathan furious as Jofra Archer trap works perfectly

The Indian Premier League 2026 has seen mixed performances from several Australian international players, who were bought for massive amounts by franchises to add winning mentality and elite skillsets to their existing squads.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 Eliminator cricket match (PTI)

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2023 World Cup winner Travis Head, who made an instant impact after his ₹6.80 crore move to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024, has since failed to replicate the performances from his debut season, where he scored 567 runs.

The 32-year-old opener, who endured a below-par IPL 2025 campaign with just 374 runs, once again struggled in 2026 and particularly drew criticism after his display in SRH’s thumping 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on May 27.

The Pat Cummins-led side faced a monumental target of 244 after a blistering 97 from 15-year-old RR prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shifted momentum heavily in Rajasthan’s favour at the New Chandigarh Stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} To pull off what could have been the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history, the SRH batting unit led by Head needed to step up. Instead, they found themselves on the back foot after explosive opener Abhishek Sharma departed for a duck to Jofra Archer, followed by the dismissal of in-form batter Ishan Kishan after a poor shot selection against Archer’s fierce pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To pull off what could have been the highest successful chase in IPL playoffs history, the SRH batting unit led by Head needed to step up. Instead, they found themselves on the back foot after explosive opener Abhishek Sharma departed for a duck to Jofra Archer, followed by the dismissal of in-form batter Ishan Kishan after a poor shot selection against Archer’s fierce pace. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At a time when SRH needed Head to anchor the innings, the opener left many fans and pundits fuming after throwing away his wicket in Archer’s third over inside the powerplay. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised Head for his lack of match awareness and inability to absorb pressure despite being an experienced campaigner with World Cup-winning credentials and several match-winning performances in crunch situations in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a time when SRH needed Head to anchor the innings, the opener left many fans and pundits fuming after throwing away his wicket in Archer’s third over inside the powerplay. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticised Head for his lack of match awareness and inability to absorb pressure despite being an experienced campaigner with World Cup-winning credentials and several match-winning performances in crunch situations in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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“Then came the third over. This is where strategies come into play. Riyan Parag probably thought, ‘Jofra Archer, come bowl your third over in the powerplay. You already have two wickets, now get one more. Travis Head is there, dismiss him. Klaasen is there too, get either of them out.’

But what does Travis Head do? When runs are not coming this season, he moves away from the stumps and creates room. Just play normally, brother. Why not play normally? You know the opposition captain’s strategy is that a bowler who has taken wickets and is in rhythm is given another over to take wickets. You know that too. You are a senior player and a World Cup winner,” Pathan analysed Head’s dismissal in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Pathan’s remarks carried weight as Head failed to read the momentum and rhythm of the match, where Archer capitalised with his pace despite conceding a few boundaries earlier. RR skipper Riyan Parag handed Archer a third over to force a mistake and the move paid off perfectly, as highlighted by Pathan.

Head was clean bowled for 17 after attempting an attacking shot instead of seeing off the over, despite SRH maintaining a healthy run rate early in the chase after a blistering 33 off 11 balls from Kishan.

“It was a brain-fade moment from Travis Head. That was where Jofra Archer and Riyan Parag’s planning was executed perfectly. It was a massive moment in the match,” Pathan added.

The only thing SRH lacked on the day was not the ability to score quickly or maintain the run rate, but their inability to preserve wickets while chasing a mammoth total, which eventually cost them a place in Qualifier 2 and extended their wait for another IPL title since their triumph in 2016.

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