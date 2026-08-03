Justin Greaves resists Pakistan bowlers on the opening day of the second Test at Trinidad with solid unbeaten fifty

Justin Greaves made an unbeaten 64 to steer West Indies to 239-5 at stumps on a rain-shortened opening day of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Trinidad on Sunday.

Justin Greaves showed great temperament on the opening day. (AFP)

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After a match-winning display with the ball in the first Test last week, Greaves displayed what has now become his trademark ease and composure at the crease in a battling knock at Queen's Park Oval.

His only error of judgement came just after reaching the half-century mark when opposing captain Babar Azam put down a straightforward chance at leg-slip off spinner Sajid Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} Greaves at that time was almost hobbling after a left leg injury sustained while completing a sharp run that necessitated lengthy treatment on the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Greaves at that time was almost hobbling after a left leg injury sustained while completing a sharp run that necessitated lengthy treatment on the field. {{/usCountry}}

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His sixth-wicket partnership with Roston Chase (36 not out) was worth 66 runs at the close of play and Greaves will be hoping for a return to his usual athletic mobility when he resumes the innings with his captain on the second morning.

He had come to the crease in mid-afternoon at 91 for three as Kavem Hodge became Khan's first wicket. When Amir Jangoo fell to a leg-side catch to give debutant pacer Ubaid Shah his first Test wicket with the first ball of a new spell, Pakistan sensed the chance to break the back of the West Indies resistance.

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However Greaves and Shai Hope provided a measure of stability in a 53-run stand until seamer Mohammad Ali, the most impressive of the bowlers on the day, bowled Hope off the inside-edge for 29 to leave the innings in the balance at 173 for five.

Pakistan omit Abbas

Earlier, Pakistan's bewildering decision-making - on and off the field of play - highlighted a rain-affected morning session.

Mohammad Abbas, the tourists' best bowler by some distance from the 90-run defeat in the first Test, was dropped despite a match haul of eight for 85, including five for 22 in the second innings.

A second Pakistani debutant, Awais Zafar, got his chance due to the finger injury sustained by former captain Shan Masood while compiling a determined century in the first Test.

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Pakistan's think-tank seemed convinced of the wisdom of playing an additional slow bowler on a surface devoid of grass, drafting in Khan as an off-spinning option alongside left-arm orthodox bowler Ali Usman, who went wicketless on debut in the first Test.

Khan's first notable act in the match was to take the catch at long-leg which sent Tagenarine Chanderpaul to the pavilion for 15 as he failed to control a hook shot off Mohammad Ali after a brisk opening stand of 49 with Brandon King.

"We needed those partnerships at the end of the day and it was good to see those guys (Greaves, Hope and Chase) making those contributions," said King in summing up the day's effort.

"It would be nice if we get more of the same from them tomorrow and Justin and Roston can go on to get hundreds."

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As easily as the runs flowed, especially off King's bat, in the early exchanges after Chase opted to bat first, both could have been dismissed earlier with more attacking tactics as they each benefited from edges at catchable height through the vacant third slip position.

Mohammad Ali was even pleading with Babar for additional support in the slip cordon following the third of those fortunate escapes.

King's luck ran out though following the 90-minute rain break as Usman snared him for his first Test wicket, leg-before for 46.