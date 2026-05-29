Justin Langer reveals why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of the only two athletes he has ever taken a selfie with

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly become the defining storyline of IPL 2026. Still just 15, the teenager is in only his second season but has already taken command of the Orange Cap race, sitting at the top of the run charts. After announcing himself last year, he has gone up several notches this time, transforming into the most talked-about young batter in the tournament and, in many ways, its new poster boy.

Justin Langer clicked a photo with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after LSG vs RR clash.(X Image)

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What has stood out is not just the volume of runs but the manner in which they have come. Sooryavanshi has shattered long-standing records, including the most sixes in a single IPL season, going past Chris Gayle’s previous mark of 59 and pushing it to 65. His fearless approach has turned matches on their head and left bowlers with few answers. In the Eliminator against SRH, he came agonisingly close to the fastest IPL century before falling for a stunning 97 off just 29 balls, an innings that underlined both his explosive talent and his growing stature in the league.

The 15-year-old has not only thrilled fans but also caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the game, with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen among those praising him publicly. Conversations around him have dominated social media, with several former cricketers weighing in on his rise.

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{{^usCountry}} A particularly heartwarming moment came during the league stage when former Australia opener Justin Langer went up to Sooryavanshi after a match and requested a photo with him, a gesture that summed up the growing admiration for the teenager across the cricketing world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A particularly heartwarming moment came during the league stage when former Australia opener Justin Langer went up to Sooryavanshi after a match and requested a photo with him, a gesture that summed up the growing admiration for the teenager across the cricketing world. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Langer has shared a striking personal anecdote that underlines the extraordinary impression Sooryavanshi has made despite his age. The former Australia opener recalled a rare moment of admiration during the IPL, revealing that the teenager’s rise moved him to do something he has only done twice in his entire life - ask another athlete for a selfie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Langer has shared a striking personal anecdote that underlines the extraordinary impression Sooryavanshi has made despite his age. The former Australia opener recalled a rare moment of admiration during the IPL, revealing that the teenager’s rise moved him to do something he has only done twice in his entire life - ask another athlete for a selfie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Last week I did something I have only done twice in my life. I asked another athlete for a selfie. The first time was for my childhood AFL hero, South Fremantle's Stephen Michael, a couple of years ago at Optus Stadium. The second was a 15-year-old boy from a village in Bihar," Langer posted on LinkedIn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Last week I did something I have only done twice in my life. I asked another athlete for a selfie. The first time was for my childhood AFL hero, South Fremantle's Stephen Michael, a couple of years ago at Optus Stadium. The second was a 15-year-old boy from a village in Bihar," Langer posted on LinkedIn. {{/usCountry}}

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“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is nothing like I have seen before”

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had just smashed my Lucknow Super Giants to every part of the ground. He has hit 53 sixes this IPL season — the second most by any batter in any T20 tournament in history, behind only Chris Gayle. He is the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. He is 15. After 35 years in the game, I simply can't believe how this kid plays. He is nothing like I have seen before. He did it again last night in the play off Final. It got me thinking about talent — the word we use most often and understand least," he wrote.

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Langer has drawn a compelling contrast between two defining sporting moments from the same weekend, using Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive rise in India as a reference point while reflecting on another record-breaking achievement unfolding in Australia.

"Last weekend while Vaibhav was tearing up India, a 38-year-old in Melbourne named Scott Pendlebury was about to play his 433rd game and break the all-time VFL/ AFL record. Two athletes. Two continents. Two completely different definitions of the same word. I wrote about both of them this week for The Nightly. Which version of talent moves you more — the gift, or the craft?" he concluded.

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