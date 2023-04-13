Kagiso Rabada breaks Lasith Malinga's long-standing IPL record during PBKS vs GT clash, joins elite bowling list

Punjab Kings' star pacer Kagiso Rabada etched his name in history books during the 2023 Indian Premier League game against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. As he picked his first wicket of the game – removing a dangerous-looking Wriddhiman Saha for 30 – Rabada moved past Lasith Malinga for an incredible record in the league. The right-arm pacer from South Africa has now become the fastest bowler in the history of the tournament to reach 100 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada (L)(AP)

Rabada reached the mark in his 64th innings; Malinga, who had been the record-holder thus far, had taken his 100th IPL wicket in his 70th game. Among Indian bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel hold the joint-record; he had his 100th IPL dismissal in his 81st match in the league.

Here's the list of the fastest to 100 wickets in the league (names - matches):

Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals) - 64

Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) - 70

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 81

Harshal Patel (Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 81

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans) - 83

Rabada began his IPL career in 2017 with the Delhi Capitals; he represented the franchise in 2017 and formed a lethal bowling pair with fellow Protea Anrich Nortje. The duo played a key role in the side's run to the final of the tournament in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Rabada was picked by the Punjab Kings in the mega-auction and produced impressive performances for the side in his first season for the side. He took 23 wickets in 13 matches for the Kings.

Malinga, meanwhile, played his entire IPL career for the Mumbai Indians and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament (170 wickets in 122 matches). Rabada became the 21st bowler to breach the 100-wicket mark in the tournament.

