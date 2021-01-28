Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday altered the record books during the third day’s play of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The 25-year-old became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Rabada reached the milestone in his first over of the day after he cleaned up Hasan Ali (21) as the batsman attempted a pull shot. The South African youngster, playing his 44th test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He returned with figures of 3-70.

Rabada is now the eighth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. Steyn remains on the top with 439 wickets, followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Allan Donald (330).

Rabada, who took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th wicket, is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the glorious milestone in the longest format of the game. At the moment, Rabada has the best strike rate among bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resumed day three of the first Test with the lead of 88 and added 70 runs to their overnight score before South Africa folded hosts for 378.

For South Africa, Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were the picks of the bowlers scalping three wickets each while pacer Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi picked two wickets each.

(With Agency Inputs)