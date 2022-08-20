Kagiso Rabada goes past bowling greats Waqar Younis, Allan Donald for incredible milestone during ENG vs SA 1st Test

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 20, 2022 07:00 PM IST

The South African pace sensation reached a massive feat during the first Test against England.

Kagiso Rabada(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk

South Africa's star bowler Kagiso Rabada reached a massive feat as the Proteas secured an innings-and-14-runs victory over England in the first Test at Lord's on Friday. During the second innings, Rabada picked his 250th wicket in the longest format of the game, and went past some of the greats of the game including Waqar Younis and fellow countryman Allan Donald for an incredible feat.

On Day 3, in the 37th over of England's second innings, Rabada sent back England Test skipper Ben Stokes for 20, after Keshav Maharaj caught the batter at deep midwicket. With this, Rababda became only the second-fastest bowler in the history of the format to reached the milestone of 250 Test wickets. He did so in 10,065 balls, remaining only behind Proteas legend Dale Steyn to had achieved the feat in an incredible 9,927 deliveries.

Among South Africans, Rabada is the seventh to reach the figure. He is behind the likes of Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291).

While Waqar reached the milestone in 10,170 balls, Allan Donald had taken his 250th wicket on 11,559th delivery in Test cricket.

Coming to the match, world-class performances by the South African bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje coupled with a half-century from Sarel Erwee helped the Proteas down hosts England by an innings and 12 runs within just three days in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord's on Friday.

With this victory, South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the series. Kagiso Rabada (7/79 in the match) and Anrich Nortje (6/110 in the match) ensured that England's batting line-up could not unleash its much-hyped 'Bazball' brand of cricket.

