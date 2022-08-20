Watch: KL Rahul dismissed on 1 in first international innings after over six months during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI

The Indian team didn't enjoy a good start to their batting innings in the second ODI of the series against Zimbabwe on Saturday. While the duo of Shubman Gill (82*) and Shikhar Dhawan (81*) had forged an unbeaten 192-run stand to take India to a 10-wicket win in the first game, captain KL Rahul made a return to the opening role on Saturday, as he batted for India for the first time in over six months. However, his stay didn't last long.

Rahul was dismissed in merely the second over of the innings, as he was trapped leg before wicket off Victor Nyauchi's delivery. Rahul scored 1 off five deliveries.

Earlier, it was yet another uninspiring performance from the Zimbabwean batting lineup as they were bowled out on merely 161 in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur took three wickets, while all of the rest took one each for India. The medium-fast bowler replaced Deepak Chahar in the only change from the team that won the first match by 10 wickets two days ago.

Thakur, known as the Paighar Express after the town north of Mumbai where he was born, captured the wickets of opener Innocent Kaia, captain Regis Chakabva and lower-order Luke Jongwe.

The prized wicket of Sikandar Raza, who hit two centuries in a ODI series victory over Bangladesh this month, fell to Kuldeep Yadav after the Pakistan-born batsman scored 16.

Only former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and unbeaten Ryan Burl made any impact against the Indian attack, scoring 42 and 39 respectively. Williams averaged a run a ball in his stand, compiling his total off 42 deliveries, including a six and three fours.

Burl was slightly less brisk, facing 47 balls, but also struck a six and three fours at Harare Sports Club.

