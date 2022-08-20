'He couldn't sleep for couple of days. I never saw Sachin that upset': Jadeja reveals the ball that 'changed' Tendulkar

The Indian team is currently in Zimbabwe where the side is taking part in a three-match ODI series. While India don't play Zimbabwe every year, there was a time when the fixtures between the two sides were more regular. In the 1990s, India used to take on Zimbabwe quite often and one of the most memorable meetings between the two sides was in the Coca Cola Champions Trophy – a tri-series including Sri Lanka.

At the time, Zimbabwe boasted of star players like the Flower twins (Andy and Grant), Heath Streak, captain Alistair Campbell, and Pommie Mbangwa among others. However, that particular series saw the emergence of another young fast bowler, who later became famous for his brilliant delivery to India's star batter Sachin Tendulkar -- Henry Olonga.

Olonga had famously wreaked havoc on the Indian batting lineup in their final group game, picking four wickets of Sourav Ganguly, Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and captain Ajay Jadeja to help Zimbabwe secure an incredible 13-run victory.

His delivery to Tendulkar is recalled even today; the right-arm bowler bowled a short-pitched delivery to the Indian batter, who was taken aback and found a thick upper edge. He was eventually caught by Grant Flower.

Revisiting the delivery, Jadeja, who is currently in Sony SIX's broadcast panel for the ongoing series between the two sides, revealed that the delivery “changed” Sachin Tendulkar.

“That ball really changed this man. We were blessed to play with him, spent enough time around him. He was not an egoistic man, but he had a pride about his game. And when he got out like that, the next couple of days, he didn't sleep. The whole night, he was so upset, I have never seen him that upset. It was not just the ego getting out. We also ended up losing that game,” Jadeja recalled.

However, the disappointment didn't last long for the ‘master blaster’ as he produced an exemplary performance merely two days later, scoring an unbeaten century to take India to a 10-wicket win in the final against Zimbabwe. Olonga, who had figures of 4/46 in the previous game, conceded 50 runs in merely six overs in the final.

“The man had to wait for the two days and in the final, man, the turnaround that you saw. That changed him,” concluded Jadeja.

