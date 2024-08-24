MANCHESTER, England, - Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal forged a 101-run partnership for an unbroken seventh wicket to steer Sri Lanka to 291 for six at lunch on day four of the first test against England on Saturday, after a rain-hit morning session. Kamindu and Chandimal dig Sri Lanka out of a hole in first test v England

The visitors resumed on 204-6 at Old Trafford, with England looking to rack up early wickets and lay the foundation for a victory.

Kamindu helped to keep England at bay however, and scored his third test century to leave the match tantalisingly poised with two sessions of the fourth day still to come.

Middle-order batsman Kamindu has fast become one of Sri Lanka's most consistent test players, scoring three centuries and two half-centuries in the eight innings he has played in the longest format of the game.

That consistency was once again on display as he kept the scoreboard ticking with a combination of sublime shot-making and tireless running between the wickets.

He was aided by a confident performance from ex-captain Chandimal, who scored 62 despite playing through pain after suffering a nasty blow to the thumb on Friday.

Play was briefly halted at 1220 BST due to rain, but the shower passed quickly and the players were back on the field half an hour later.

England's bowlers seemed most dangerous in the final few overs with the new ball but Mendis and Chandimal were able to make it to the end of the session safely and give Sri Lanka a 169-run lead.

Britain's Met Office predicted low chances of precipitation in Manchester after 1500 BST .

Earlier on Saturday, England said fast bowler Mark Wood had been ruled out for the day due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.