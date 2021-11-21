‘They are setting up players for South Africa tour’: Veteran PAK cricketer hails Indian team selection for NZ series

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal was all praise for Rohit Sharma-led Team India after their superb show against New Zealand in the ongoing home series. The Pakistan cricketer feels that despite resting some of their key players India have managed to put up a fantastic show against the T20 World Cup finalist, something he claimed that “no other team does".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akmal also praised the Indian team management for resting some of the senior pros, which he thinks is a good way to deal with the workload management.

Also Read | 'Wicket in Kolkata will suit him': Gautam Gambhir looks forward to one change in India's XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

“It’s a fabulous win, that too with some new players. No other team does that. Because India has a great pool of talent, they are giving them opportunities. They are setting up players for their next South Africa tour and managing the workload pretty well," said Akmal on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit’s captaincy has been aggressive, just as he bats. Despite resting a few key senior players from the team, India is playing wonderfully. It’s a big achievement to play like this against a World Cup finalists,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Never looked like he was playing his first game': Ex-India player impressed with Harshal's 'unbelievable' performance

Despite resting a set of senior players, which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja among others, India have secured consecutive wins against New Zealand in the T20I series. In their absence, IPL star Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel got a chance to don the Indian colours, while other youngsters such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan are part of the T20I squad.

Meanwhile, the Indian unit will leave for South Africa for an over a month tour, where the team will contest in all the three formats.