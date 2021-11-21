India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Chahal returns; Ishan replaces Rahul as India opt to bat
- India vs New Zealand Live Updates: Team India will be aiming to register a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third T20I in Kolkata.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a clean sweep in his first T20I series as the full-time captain in the shortest format when India take on New Zealand in the final game in Kolkata. After registering a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over the Kiwis in the second game, India might also be aiming to make some changes to the side. New Zealand, under Tim Southee's captaincy, looked weary across both games as the signs of fatigue were visible after a hectic international season.
Nov 21, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal returns
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returns alongside Ishan Kishan as Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul rest for the final T20I against New Zealand.
Nov 21, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Toss Update
India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Kolkata
Nov 21, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Will Chahal return?
Yuzvendra Chahal's absence was probably the most-talked-about subject during the T20 World Cup, and even as he returned to the squad for the New Zealand series, Chahal is yet to return to action.
Will the wait end today?
Nov 21, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The stage is set!
International cricket returns to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata after over 22 months!
Nov 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Gaikwad, Avesh lead charts in T20s
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-getter in India in the shortest format of the game this year. Fast bowler Avesh Khan, meanwhile, leads the wicket-taking charts for the same. Both are yet to play in the T20I series against New Zealand and are expected to make a place in the XI later tonight.
Nov 21, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Rohit 87 runs away from Kohli
Opener Rohit Sharma is closing-in on Virat Kohli's Indian record for most runs in T20Is. Kohli, who held the overall record before the series, dropped to second after Martin Guptill went past him during the 2nd game.
Rohit, now, stands 86 runs away from the former Indian T20I captain, who was rested for the New Zealand series.
Nov 21, 2021 05:36 PM IST
India vs New Zealand: Injury Updates (New Zealand)
Lockie Ferguson had an injury that ruled him out of the second T20I, but it was confirmed that he had recovered and is likely to return to the XI for the game in Kolkata.
Nov 21, 2021 05:33 PM IST
IND vs NZ Live: Injury Updates (India)
Mohammed Siraj was ruled out of the second T20I after he had split the webbing on his hand during the final over of the first match. There is no confirmation on Siraj's recovery, but the rest of the squad remains available.
Nov 21, 2021 05:27 PM IST
New Zealand look to spoil party
There were signs of fatigue in New Zealand's performances in the T20I series, but Tim Southee's men will be aiming to end on a high in Kolkata. The Kiwis almost pulled a dramatic comeback in the 1st T20I in Jaipur, but were comprehensively beaten in the second. With nothing to lose, New Zealand might also aim at providing youngsters with an opportunity.
Nov 21, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Youngsters in fray for an appearance
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan and Avesh Khan are yet to play a game in this series so far. Gaikwad, who was the highest run-score in the 2021 Indian Premier League, is speculated to replace KL Rahul in the final game. Ishan, meanwhile, could replace Rishabh Pant.
If Avesh Khan makes an appearance, India will be featuring debutants in all three games of the series; the other two being Venkatesh Iyer (1st T20I) and Harshal Patel (2nd T20I).
Nov 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Will India rest the seniors?
With series already in the bag, the team might opt to make a number of changes to the XI for the final T20I in Kolkata. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul took part in the first two games of the series and also played in all the games throughout the T20 World Cup, and will also be featuring in the upcoming Test series. Ashwin, too, has featured in the T20 WC.
Nov 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma, who made a strong start to his full-time captaincy in the shortest format, will be eyeing a clean sweep.
