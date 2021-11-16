Kane Williamson to skip New Zealand's T20I series against India, Tim Southee named captain for 1st match

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the three-match T20I series against India starting November 17 to prepare for the two-Test series. Tim Southee will be leading the team in the first match in Williamson's absence.

"With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night - the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation," stated a media release.

"Fellow dual squad member Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series,"

Williamson, whose New Zealand reached the final of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, will however remain with the side. The three T20Is will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on November 17, the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 19 and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21.

Williamson will return for the first Test starting November 25 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. New Zealand cricket also released a statement on pacer Lockie Ferguson's availability for the India T20Is. Ferguson suffered a calf strain which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup, but the 30-year-old is making steady progress and is expected to attain full fitness before game time.