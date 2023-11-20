Kapil Dev's crucial message for Rohit Sharma after ‘teary-eyed’ video of IND captain breaks internet: 'It's tough but…'

With Team India searching for answers after their latest setback in an ICC event, 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has extended his support to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday. After recording a perfect 10 in the 2023 edition of the World Cup, Rohit's Team India suffered their first and the most painful trounce in the final. Pat Cummins and Co. handed a six-wicket defeat to India in the summit clash, ending the unbeaten run of the World Cup hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kapil Dev drops crucial message for Rohit Sharma after devastating defeat in final(PTI)

A day after Team India was outplayed by Australia, legendary all-rounder Kapil penned a heartfelt note for Rohit on social media. Taking to Instagram after the conclusion of the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Kapil told Rohit that the entire nation is proud of his team's performance in the 50-over spectacle. "You've played like champions boys. Keep your chin up. The trophy was the ultimate in your minds but you've emerged winners nonetheless. India is proud of you," Kapil wrote in his Instagram story.

'Rohit, you are a master at what you do'

Under Rohit's leadership, Team India topped the ICC World Cup 2023 standings. India also avenged its 2019 defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final stage of the 2023 World Cup."Rohit, you are a master at what you do. You have a lot of success awaiting you. It's tough I know but keep your spirits up. India is with you," the former India skipper added.

Rohit named captain of ICC's Team of World Cup

Rohit capped off a record-fest campaign in the ICC event. The 36-year-old became the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to smash 500-plus runs in two editions of the ICC World Cup. India opener Rohit finished the ICC World Cup 2023 as the second-highest run-getter of the 50-over tournament. Averaging 54.27, the veteran India opener amassed 597 runs in 11 games of the showpiece event. India captain Rohit was named the captain of ICC's Team of World Cup. Six Indian players including Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli featured in ICC's World Cup XI.

