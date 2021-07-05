Kapil Dev has his say on whether Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as next India head coach

With Rahul Dravid coaching the Indian limited-overs team in Sri Lanka, many believe it to be a sign of things to come for the future of Indian cricket. With head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure set to come to an end at the end of the T20 World Cup later this year, many assume that it may after all be Dravid to take over as the coach. Hence, the dummy run in Sri Lanka.

While Shastri has done a remarkable job as coach of the Indian team, he and Virat Kohli are yet to win an ICC trophy for India. Dravid on the other hand has a proven record as a coach as under him, India A returned wonderful results and the Under-19 team won the World Cup in 2018. Which brings us to the big question: Is Dravid next in line to become Team India's head coach. Hear the answer from the legend himself, India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

"I don’t think there is any need to speak about it. Let this Sri Lanka series get over. We’ll get to know the kind of performance our team has dished out. If you’re trying to shape a new coach, there’s nothing wrong with it. Then again, if Ravi Shastri continues to do a good job, there’s no reason to remove him either. Only time will tell. Before that, I think it will put unnecessary pressure on our coaches and players," the former India captain said on the Wah Cricket Show on ABP News.

Kapil weighed in on the large pool of players India have at the moment, something that has allowed the team to play two different series in two different parts of the world at almost the same time. While the former India all-rounder is in favour of deserving youngsters getting to earn their India cap, he is concerned about the team playing too much cricket.

"India have a big bench strength. If players get the opportunity and India can assemble two teams that can claim to win in both England and Sri Lanka, there is nothing better. If the youngsters get the opportunity, there’s nothing wrong with it. But if it is up to the team management to decide whether they should apply such pressure on two teams simultaneously," Kapil pointed out.