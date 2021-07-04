‘They enjoyed success in Australia, reached WTC Final’: Chappell on why India have ‘even-money chance’ of beating ENG

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has put his weight behind India’s chances of defeating England in the upcoming 5-match series against England. He lavished praise on India’s pace attack and called it the reason behind the team’s success in overseas tours.

After beating them 3-1 at home earlier this year, Virat Kohli & Co will square off against Joe Root’s England. The competition, which will also mark the beginning of the second edition of the World Test Championship, begins on August 4 in Nottingham. Facing England will be India’s first assignment in the longest format of the game since losing the WTC final to New Zealand.

In his latest column on ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell wrote that Team India has become a ‘pace-bowling proficient’ team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past.

“In recent years India has joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf,” Chappel wrote.

“Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages,” he added.

Chappell also talked about the New Zealand pace quartet that outclassed the Indian batters in the WTC Final in Southampton.

“New Zealand's well-deserved win in the World Test Championship final highlighted an accepted adage in cricket: fast bowling rules.

“New Zealand's pace quartet -- Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson -- made possible their presence in the final. Then in the prolonged battle with India for supremacy, the quick bowlers led the last-day victory charge,” Chappell stated.

“If it's pace you're talking about, the West Indies quartet wins hands down. However, if you look purely at results, the New Zealand four take the prize -- five matches together for a 100% winning record. That West Indies combination only played together in six matches and while never beaten, they were held to three draws,” he added.