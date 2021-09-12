Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kapil Dev reacts to 'world's top bowler' Jasprit Bumrah breaking his 41-year-old record
cricket

Kapil Dev reacts to 'world's top bowler' Jasprit Bumrah breaking his 41-year-old record

Kapil, the country's first cricket World Cup winning captain, has lavished praise on Bumrah, calling his achievement sensational, more so because of the pacer's action and the kind of pitches he has bowled in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Kapil Dev had nothing but words of encouragement for Jasprit Bumrah. (Getty)

During the fourth Test match at the Oval between India and England, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 100th Test wicket, becoming the quickest India pacer to complete a century of wickets in the longest format. Bumrah achieved the feat by breaking the record of one of India's greatest fast bowlers of all time, Kapil Dev.

The former India all-rounder had taken 25 Tests to pick up 100 Test wickets, a record that stood tall for over 40 years - he did it in 1980 - before Bumrah made it his, getting there in 24 games. Kapil, the country's first cricket World Cup winning captain, has lavished praise on Bumrah, calling his achievement sensational, more so because of the pacer's action and the kind of pitches he has bowled in.

"Absolutely brilliant. I keep saying that our pitches have become a lot more favourable. That is why so many fast bowlers are emerging in our country. Despite not having their main strike bowler, India have the type who create an impact. This is when Bhuvneshwar is not even there," Kapil had said on ABP News. 

"I would really like to praise Bumrah because I know what it takes to pick 100 wickets on such surfaces, to go with the fact that it's not easy to bowl with that kind of action. Despite that, he has made such an impact for the Indian team. Hats off to him."

Bumrah was always a special force in limited-overs cricket for India, but ever since he made his Test debut back in 2018, the fast bowler has been nothing short of a beast. In August of 2019, Bumrah became the quickest Indian bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets and the country's only third bowler to grab a Test hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

"When he began, we wondered whether he would be able to play Test cricket for India. Of course, he was good in ODIs and T20Is, but ever since he entered the cauldron of Test cricket, he's been sensational... be it in West Indies, Australia or England. You can say that he is the world's top bowler," Kapil added.

