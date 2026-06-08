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Kapil Dev reveals his expectations from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after 15-year-old earns India call-up

Kapil Dev couldn't be more upfront in his expectations from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in India's T20I squads for tours of Ireland and England, and the Asian Games, has been met with considerable excitement across the cricketing world. British media, in particular, has shown keen interest in hosting the teenage sensation later this month. Sooryavanshi's breakthrough into the Indian team was only a matter of time after he set IPL 2026 alight, scoring 776 runs to finish as the tournament's Orange Cap winner. As BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar pointed out, Sooryavanshi's string of performances left the selectors with little choice but to include him for the UK tour.

Kapil Dev isn't expecting the world from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi(PTI)

However, earning a call-up is one thing; succeeding on the international stage is quite another. That is why the legendary Kapil Dev is keeping his expectations measured. In fact, India's first World Cup-winning captain has urged people to give the youngster time and space to develop at his own pace as he begins the next chapter of his career.

"He is a special talent, give him time, but he has definitely shown the talent he possesses. I think he is unbelievable, but again, he will have to conduct himself in the Indian team, keep himself fit, and many other things will follow. How focused he remains, only he can answer, but to me, he is a special talent... There is nothing wrong with giving respect to the young kid, but expecting too much at this stage would be wrong," Kapil told PTI.

Ganguly echoes

Sooryavanshi could well be made to wait for his opportunity, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson already established as India's T20I opening pair, especially after their roles in the team's title-winning T20 World Cup campaign. The two matches against Ireland, scheduled for June 26 and 28, will also mark the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's tenure as India's full-time T20I captain.

 
kapil dev vaibhav suryavanshi
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / Kapil Dev reveals his expectations from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after 15-year-old earns India call-up
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